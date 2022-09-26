Chicago Fed National Activity Index shifts down to neutral in August

Sep. 26, 2022 8:52 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph with indicator and volume data.

monsitj

  • August Chicago Fed National Activity Index an neutral value, down from +0.29 in July.
  • Its three-month moving average moved up +0.01 in August vs. -0.08 in July.
  • Forty-six of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in August, while 39 made negative contributions. Twenty-nine indictors improved from July to August, while 55 indicators deteriorated, and one was unchanged.
  • Production-related indicators contributed -0.08 to the CFNAI in August, down from +0.12 in July. Employment-related indicators contributed +0.03 in August, down from +0.12 in July. The contribution of the personal consumption and housing category moved up +0.05 vs. +0.01 in the previous month.
  • Sales, orders, and inventories category ticked down to +0.01 in August compared with +0.03 in July.
  • Last week, the U.S. PMI Composite Flash came in stronger than expected as the rate of input inflation eased.

