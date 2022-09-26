ATCO, CPRT and TEN among pre market gainers
- LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) +108% Seagen in licensing deal with Lava Therapeutics for cancer candidate.
- iSpecimen (ISPC) +23%.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) +10% Macau casino stocks surge on signal of loosening entry requirements.
- Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) +9%.
- Leslie's (LESL) +8%.
- Cohn Robbins Holdings (CRHC) +8% Allwyn, SPAC Cohn Robbins terminates proposed business combination.
- Theratechnologies (THTX) +7%.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) +7%.
- Heliogen (HLGN) +7%.
- Atlas (ATCO) +6% Poseidon Acquisition unilaterally increases its bid price to acquire all common shares of Atlas Corp.
- Las Vegas Sands (LVS) +6% Macau casino stocks surge on signal of loosening entry requirements.
- Copart (CPRT) +6%.
- FOXO Technologies (FOXO) +6%.
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN) +6% Macau casino stocks surge on signal of loosening entry requirements.
- Tenneco (TEN) +5%.
Comments (1)