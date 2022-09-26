Satellogic joins hands with GREEN+ jurisdictional programme to monitor subnational protected areas
Sep. 26, 2022 8:56 AM ETSatellogic Inc. (SATL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) announced a contract to monitor all subnational protected areas on the planet through the new GREEN+ Jurisdictional Programme.
- Company ill collect high-resolution satellite imagery over all the Earth's forests until 2025.
- Derived biomass loss information will be shared publicly, and available to the global citizenry through www.programme.green in agreement with CC35 Capital Cities Secretariat and strategic institutional partners.
- "This important agreement will make critical information on the loss of our planet's biodiversity more widely accessible, and thus promote the development of solutions to reverse it. We are confident that our Earth Observation capabilities will help this program accelerate analysis and contribute to positive results for a more sustainable future," stated Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder.
