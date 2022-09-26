AMC Entertainment, Farfetch, Frontline among premarket losers' pack
- Color Star Technology (CSCW) -26% after breaks into the mobile industry with DONO metaverse phone.
- Golden Sun Education (GSUN) -26%.
- Snow Lake Resources (LITM) -17% after receives Nasdaq notification of noncompliance with audit committee requirements.
- Tellurian (TELL) -14%.
- Sonendo (SONX) -14%.
- Athersys (ATHX) -12%.
- Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) -11%.
- Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) -9%.
- Golden Ocean (GOGL) -8%.
- Top Ships (TOPS) -8%.
- SOBR Safe (SOBR) -7%.
- Farfetch (FTCH) -6% after Farfetch initiated at ‘Sell’ by Citi amid profitability concerns.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) -6%.
- Frontline (FRO) -5%.
- AMC Entertainment (APE) -5%.
Comments (1)