Encompass health to build a rehabilitation hospital in the Villages, Florida
Sep. 26, 2022 9:02 AM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) plans to build a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood in The Villages, Florida.
- The hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.
- The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.
- Encompass Health currently has 19 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Florida and has announced plans to open an additional five hospitals in the state over the next three years, including Clermont, Kissimmee, Ft. Myers, Lake Worth and Palm Beach Gardens.
- Shares -1.85% premarket.
Comments