Tenneco jumps after Apollo deal filed with European Commission
Sep. 26, 2022 9:03 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN), APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) rose 6.1% in premarket trading after the company's planned sale to Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) was filed with the European antitrust regulator.
- The European Commission was notified of the deal on Friday and a provisional deadline for the regulator's review has been set for Oct. 28, according to a post on the authority's website.
- Investors had been waiting to hear when Tenneco (TEN) would file its deal with the European Commission. Earlier this month, Dealreporter said that Apollo (APO) plans to file the purchase of the auto parts supplier with the EC imminently.
- Bloomberg on Thursday reported that banks are set to start a $5.4 billion debt sale in mid-October to finance Apollo's planned purchase. Banks led by Citigroup and Bank of America are set to begin the debt sale shortly after the U.S. holiday on Oct. 10.
