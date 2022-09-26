Alpine Summit Energy Partners announces listing on Nasdaq Global Market
Sep. 26, 2022 9:09 AM ETAlpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (ALPS.U:CA), ASEPFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Alpine Summit Energy Partners (OTCQX:ASEPF) received Nasdaq approval for the company's application to list its Class A subordinate voting shares ("SVS") on the Nasdaq Global Market.
- The trading is expected to commence on Nasdaq at the opening of the market on September 28, 2022, under the ticker symbol "ALPS."
- The SVS will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the existing ticker symbol "ALPS.U."
- The shareholders of the company who held shares previously traded on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol "ASEPF" do not need to take any action as the shares will automatically move to Nasdaq and trade under the "ALPS" ticker symbol.
