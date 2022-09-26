GoHealth stock jumps 11% premarket on $50M private investment
Sep. 26, 2022 9:18 AM ETGoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock jumped ~11% premarket on Monday after the firm announced a $50M private investment from Anthem Insurance and GH 22.
- The funding expands GOCO's shareholder base, enhances its balance sheet, enables further investment in new technologies and strategic initiatives, enhances its multi-payer marketplace, and expands its Encompass platform.
- GOCO issued and sold 50K series A convertible perpetual preferred shares at $1K per preferred share to the parties mentioned above.
- The purchasers' affiliates are significant customers of GOCO.
- Holders of preferred stock are entitled to a dividend at the rate of 7% per annum, accruing daily and payable quarterly in arrears.
- Shares of GOCO declined 91% YTD.
