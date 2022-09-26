Ballard Power Systems +1.1% pre-market on Monday, after announcing an order from Switzerland-based Stadler Rail to supply six 100-kw fuel cell engines to power the first hydrogen train in the U.S.

The contract was awarded to Stadler by San Bernardino County Transportation Authority in November 2019, with the option of additional trains in the future; financial terms were not disclosed.

The train, which will seat more than 100 passengers, is expected to be in service in San Bernardino, California, in 2024.

"We are excited to work with Stadler, a global industry leader in rail manufacturing, to reduce emissions in the transportation sector and bring the first hydrogen powered, zero emission passenger train to the United States," Ballard CEO Randy MacEwen said.

Last week, Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) said it received an order for 14 200-kw fuel cell modules from Siemens Mobility to power a fleet passenger trains.