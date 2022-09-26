Lipocine announces plans to focus on treating CNS disorders, shares rise ~5%
Sep. 26, 2022 9:29 AM ETLipocine Inc. (LPCN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) on Monday said the company would now focus on applying its drug delivery technology to develop treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.
- LPCN stock +4.7% to $0.52 in premarket trading.
- The company will use its proprietary Lip'ral oral drug delivery technology to advance a pipeline of differentiated products, LPCN said in a statement.
- The initial focus for the company will be on the delivery of neuroactive steroids, which have been shown to impact CNS function.
- The company's CNS development portfolio includes LPCN 1154 for the treatment of postpartum depressoin, LPCN 2101 for women with epilepsy and some undisclosed candidates.
- LPCN said it would stop further investments in its programs for liver diseases and other disorders, and will advance them instead through partnerships.
- The company believes that its cash securities of $37.4M would be sufficient to support operations and capital expenditure until at least Sept. 30, 2023.
