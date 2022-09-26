Lipocine announces plans to focus on treating CNS disorders, shares rise ~5%

Sep. 26, 2022 9:29 AM ETLipocine Inc. (LPCN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

CNS - acronym on cubes on a light background with a capacity with tablets

Zhanna Hapanovich

  • Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) on Monday said the company would now focus on applying its drug delivery technology to develop treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.
  • LPCN stock +4.7% to $0.52 in premarket trading.
  • The company will use its proprietary Lip'ral oral drug delivery technology to advance a pipeline of differentiated products, LPCN said in a statement.
  • The initial focus for the company will be on the delivery of neuroactive steroids, which have been shown to impact CNS function.
  • The company's CNS development portfolio includes LPCN 1154 for the treatment of postpartum depressoin, LPCN 2101 for women with epilepsy and some undisclosed candidates.
  • LPCN said it would stop further investments in its programs for liver diseases and other disorders, and will advance them instead through partnerships.
  • The company believes that its cash securities of $37.4M would be sufficient to support operations and capital expenditure until at least Sept. 30, 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.