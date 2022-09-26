Digital Ally gains on announcing over $1M in August subscription orders
Sep. 26, 2022 9:29 AM ETDigital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) secures over $1M in new subscription orders for the month of August, adding to an already extensive subscription list.
- The company’s subscription program, which offers agencies flexible payment terms, has been very popular as municipalities continue to deal with tight spending budgets.
- The new subscription program not only provides an opportunity to pay off the units over time, but in many cases, offers packages that require no down payment.
- The robust August sales coincide with strong agency demand for the company’s next generation body-worn camera.
“We’re thrilled to be in the position necessary to be able to offer this program. Our next generation body cameras are critically important to the safety and security of all concerned and we can’t let restricted funding get in the way of outfitting law enforcement, military and first responders with this technology.” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally
Shares are trading up 6.78% premarket.
Comments