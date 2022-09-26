Shortly after the departure of co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi, Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) Chief Marketing Officer Dara Treseder is set to depart.

The exit was first reported by the New York Times and later confirmed by the company. Treseder is set to officially end his tenure at the company on October 4, leaving one day after the aforementioned Kushi is due to leave his post as Chief Legal Officer.

Autodesk (ADSK) later released a statement announcing Treseder as the firm's new marketing chief.

