Mereo BioPharma management slams activist group after rejecting latest proposal

Sep. 26, 2022 10:10 AM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Shot of an empty boardroom at work

Delmaine Donson

  • Rubric Capital Management rejected an offer from Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to put a Rubric principal and another director on the company's board.
  • Mereo (MREO) also said its offer included having two of its current board member retire.
  • The biotech criticized Rubric for rejecting the offer, failing to provide a counteroffer, and instead waging a proxy campaign.
  • "The Company would prefer to avoid the distraction and expense of a proxy contest and is surprised that Rubric is refusing to discuss any resolution other than one that involves Mereo (MREO) acceding to Rubric’s full demands," Mereo's (MREO) board said in a statement.
  • Earlier this month, Rubric, which says it it has a 14% ownership stake in Mereo (MREO), called for a general shareholder meeting to vote on its proposals to improve the company.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.