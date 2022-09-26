Mereo BioPharma management slams activist group after rejecting latest proposal
Sep. 26, 2022
- Rubric Capital Management rejected an offer from Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to put a Rubric principal and another director on the company's board.
- Mereo (MREO) also said its offer included having two of its current board member retire.
- The biotech criticized Rubric for rejecting the offer, failing to provide a counteroffer, and instead waging a proxy campaign.
- "The Company would prefer to avoid the distraction and expense of a proxy contest and is surprised that Rubric is refusing to discuss any resolution other than one that involves Mereo (MREO) acceding to Rubric’s full demands," Mereo's (MREO) board said in a statement.
- Earlier this month, Rubric, which says it it has a 14% ownership stake in Mereo (MREO), called for a general shareholder meeting to vote on its proposals to improve the company.
