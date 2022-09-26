Google India policy head calls it quits - sources
- Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) head of public policy for India Archana Gulati has resigned, Reuters reported on Monday citing two sources.
- The reasons for Gulati's resignation were not immediately known.
- Gulati managed a team of public policy executives who looked at various regulatory implications for the company in the country.
- Her resignation comes at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the results of at least two antitrust cases in the country.
- India's competition watchdog is probing into Google's business conduct in the smart TVs market, its in-app payments system and Android operating system.
- Gulati declined to comment on the resignation. A spokesperson for Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) also declined to comment.
