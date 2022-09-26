Google India policy head calls it quits - sources

Sep. 26, 2022 9:31 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments

Google"s headquarters in Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) head of public policy for India Archana Gulati has resigned, Reuters reported on Monday citing two sources.
  • The reasons for Gulati's resignation were not immediately known.
  • Gulati managed a team of public policy executives who looked at various regulatory implications for the company in the country.
  • Her resignation comes at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the results of at least two antitrust cases in the country.
  • India's competition watchdog is probing into Google's business conduct in the smart TVs market, its in-app payments system and Android operating system.
  • Gulati declined to comment on the resignation. A spokesperson for Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) also declined to comment.

