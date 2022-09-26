International Paper upsizes cash tender offer for up to $497.66M
Sep. 26, 2022 8:59 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) has announced the early tender results and increased its cash tender offer by $97.66M to up to $497.66M combined aggregate principal amount of its outstanding Notes.
- $1,241.57M in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Deadline.
- Holders who validly tendered and did not withdraw their Notes on or before the Early Tender Deadline, and whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, will be entitled to receive the Total Consideration.
- The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET, on October 7, 2022.
