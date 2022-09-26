Industrial Logistics Properties names Brian Donley as CFO
Sep. 26, 2022 9:34 AM ETIndustrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced Monday the appointment of Brian E. Donley as its chief financial officer and treasurer, effective Oct. 1, 2022.
- The company noted Donley brings in 25 years of commercial real estate experience and serves as CFO and Treasurer of Service Properties Trust. He previously has served in various finance and accounting leadership roles at The RMR Group (RMR) since 1997 and has been promoted to a Senior Vice President of RMR.
- Donley succeeds Richard W. Siedel, who continues to serve as CFO and Treasurer of Diversified Healthcare Trust and SVP of RMR.
- At Sell Rating, Seeking Alpha contributor wrote: "Industrial Logistics Properties: Trying To Chew What They Bit Off."
Comments