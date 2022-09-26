ToughBuilt industries gains on launching of full line of hand saws
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) launches 21 new SKUs into the global handsaws segment, beginning with a line of seven cutting tools featuring the company’s QuickSet Double-Edge Pull Saw, the first ever safe-folding pull saw.
- The new line will be available Q422 and beyond for purchase through a leading US home improvement retailer and across global strategic network of partners and buying groups, servicing over 15,500 storefronts around the world.
"We expect that this line of high-quality, trade-specific saws will allow us to capture further market share in the hand tools segment. At present, innovation is the key factor that helps recharge marketplace demand for new products. Launching the industry’s first safe-folding double-edge pull saw as we enter the hand saws market provides us with a unique opportunity to lead this category and expand our brand awareness.” said CEO, Michael Panosian
Shares trading up 3.45% premarket.
