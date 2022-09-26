Money market funds attract $30B last week as volatility increases

Money market funds built out their popularity as they attracted $30B in net new investor capital for the week ending September 21, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report.

While cash flowed to money market funds, taxable fixed income funds lost $6.8B, equity funds gave back $2.3B, and tax-exempt bond funds retracted $2B on the week after the Federal Reserve went through with its latest 75-basis point rate hike.

From an equity exchange traded fund vantage point, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), and the PGIM Jennison Small Company Fund, R6 Share Class (PJSQX) attracted the most significant amount of investor capital. SPY pulled in $4B, whereas QQQ attracted $1.7B, and PJSQX garnered $880M.

On the other end of the fulcrum the fixed income exchange traded funds that brought in the largest influx of cash were the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL), iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY), and American Funds Bond Fund of America, F3 Share Class (BFFAX). BIL attracted $897M, SHY took in $766M, and BFFAX pulled in $506M.

In other ETF news, dollar based funds see movement as the dollar index hit a 20-year trading high.