Neurocrine initiated Equal Weight at Wells Fargo despite upcoming catalysts
Sep. 26, 2022 9:43 AM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo has launched its coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) with an Overweight recommendation even as the biotech, targeting treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders, sees multiple Phase 2 readouts next year.
- “2023 will be a litmus test year for NBIX,” the analysts led by Mohit Bansal wrote, as the company plans to share Phase 2 data for clinical-stage assets NBI-1065845 and NBI-1065846 for major depressive disorder (MDD) & NBI-921352 for focal onset seizure next year.
- However, “we believe these assets are riskier show-me stories at this point,” the team wrote with a $110 per share target, citing the need for a more attractive entry point or de-risking of the pipeline.
- NBIX’s lead asset Ingrezza has room for growth, the analysts reasoned, noting its potential to more than double the opportunity to over $3.2B peak risk-adjusted sales.
- In August, NBIX lifted its 2022 Ingrezza net product sales guidance to $1.35 - $1.40B after the tardive dyskinesia therapy brought $350M net product sales for the second quarter, with ~32% YoY growth.
