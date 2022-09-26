Neurocrine initiated Equal Weight at Wells Fargo despite upcoming catalysts

Sep. 26, 2022 9:43 AM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo has launched its coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) with an Overweight recommendation even as the biotech, targeting treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders, sees multiple Phase 2 readouts next year.
  • “2023 will be a litmus test year for NBIX,” the analysts led by Mohit Bansal wrote, as the company plans to share Phase 2 data for clinical-stage assets NBI-1065845 and NBI-1065846 for major depressive disorder (MDD) & NBI-921352 for focal onset seizure next year.
  • However, “we believe these assets are riskier show-me stories at this point,” the team wrote with a $110 per share target, citing the need for a more attractive entry point or de-risking of the pipeline.
  • NBIX’s lead asset Ingrezza has room for growth, the analysts reasoned, noting its potential to more than double the opportunity to over $3.2B peak risk-adjusted sales.
  • In August, NBIX lifted its 2022 Ingrezza net product sales guidance to $1.35 - $1.40B after the tardive dyskinesia therapy brought $350M net product sales for the second quarter, with ~32% YoY growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.