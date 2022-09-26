Celanese’s EPS estimates are cut at Credit Suisse on energy costs
Credit Suisse lowered its earnings estimates for Celanese (NYSE:CE) on expectations that higher energy costs will reduce profitability for the maker of chemicals and specialty materials. The bank reduced its Q3 EBITDA estimated by 14% to $604 million and its EPS estimate by 20% to $3.48.
In addition to energy costs, Celanese also faces pressure from weaker demand in Europe, unfavorable foreign exchange movements, inventory destocking in the United States and a limited reopening of China, according to Credit Suisse.
The bank cut its price target for Celanese to $86 a share from $105 while maintaining an Underperform rating.
|Credit Suisse estimates for Celanese (CE), Sept. 26
|New
|Old
|Q4 EBITDA (mln)
|$521
|$535
|Q4 EPS
|$3.22
|$3.33
|2023 EBITDA (bln)
|$3.35
|$3.49
|2023 EPS
|$16.15
|$17.20
Seeking Alpha contributor Bonsai Investing has a Sell rating on Celanese (CE) because of the company's M&A strategy. Contributor Yebuna Research rates Celanese (CE) as a Buy on its valuation.
