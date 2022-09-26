Credit Suisse lowered its earnings estimates for Celanese (NYSE:CE) on expectations that higher energy costs will reduce profitability for the maker of chemicals and specialty materials. The bank reduced its Q3 EBITDA estimated by 14% to $604 million and its EPS estimate by 20% to $3.48.

In addition to energy costs, Celanese also faces pressure from weaker demand in Europe, unfavorable foreign exchange movements, inventory destocking in the United States and a limited reopening of China, according to Credit Suisse.

The bank cut its price target for Celanese to $86 a share from $105 while maintaining an Underperform rating.

Credit Suisse estimates for Celanese (CE), Sept. 26 New Old Q4 EBITDA (mln) $521 $535 Q4 EPS $3.22 $3.33 2023 EBITDA (bln) $3.35 $3.49 2023 EPS $16.15 $17.20

