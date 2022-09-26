RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) signed a liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. on Sunday to deliver liquefied natural gas to Germany in late December.

The cargo of 137K cm of liquefied natural gas will be the first LNG to be supplied to the German gas market through the floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbuttel, on the Elbe River near Hamburg.

Germany's two new planned floating LNG terminals eventually will be capable of receiving as much as 12.5B cm/year of LNG, equivalent to ~13% of the country's gas consumption in 2021, the Enerdata research firm said.

The initial cargo is relatively small but significant, Reuters reports, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeks to deepen ties with Persian Gulf oil producers and find alternative energy sources.

The RWE-Adnoc deal includes a memorandum of understanding for multiyear supplies of LNG.

Also this weekend, TotalEnergies (TTE) officially announced it was selected as the first international partner in the North Field South LNG project and will own a 9.375% participating interest in the NFS project.