AT&T wins $119M networks deal with Customs and Border Protection
Sep. 26, 2022 9:57 AM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- AT&T (NYSE:T) has won a task order to modernize networks for U.S. Customs and Border Protection that's valued up to $119M.
- That's if all options are exercised over the 11-year term of the deal.
- AT&T will update CBP's voice and data networks in an expansion of the work it does for the agency. The new task order encapsulates work including virtual private networking services, cloud connectivity, National Security and Emergency Preparedness services, audio conferencing capabilities, and managed network and security services, among others.
- Also, CBP will have the option to acquire additional capabilities including Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services, IP-based Voice, unified communications, and more.
