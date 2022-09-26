Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares soared over 40% higher after Monday’s market open on news of “comprehensive resolution” to a dispute with major shareholders.

According to a company announcement, a binding governance agreement with FF Top Holding LLC and Season Smart Limited, an indirect subsidiary of China Evergrande Group (OTC:EVGRF), the EV startup’s two largest shareholders, was reached. The document includes an agreement by FF Top to withdraw its lawsuit against the FFIE board immediately in exchange for changes in FFIE board membership and board size, and certain amendments to Faraday Future’s Shareholder Agreement with FF Top. Specific changes include the resignation of board chair Susan Swenson and board member Brian Krolicki in exchange for “$85M in incremental financing commitments and $35M in net proceeds therefrom.”

“The resolution of governance and related issues with our largest shareholder is a major accomplishment and an important step forward for Faraday Future and all our stakeholders,” CEO Dr. Carsten Breitfeld said. “We can now focus our effort on building the FF 91. We appreciate all parties’ efforts in reaching this agreement.”

The terms also provide for a new financing commitment of up to $100M total. Per an 8-K filing, $40M will be allocated to near-term funding in the form of convertible secured notes and warrant exercise payments while $60M is due to be provided by Senyun International Ltd., a Chinese investment firm, in the form of convertible secured notes.

“As part of ongoing efforts to conserve cash and reduce expenses, the Company recently implemented headcount reductions and other expense reduction and payment delay measures,” the SEC filing added. “Further efforts, including additional headcount reductions, may be undertaken in response to the Company’s financial condition and market conditions.”

However, the company noted that significant spending cutbacks will also set back aims to deliver FF 91 models in 2022.

“The company no longer expects to begin deliveries of the FF 91 in the third or fourth quarter of 2022,” the filing stated. “The company is in ongoing discussions with potential financing sources for additional capital required to fund operations through the end of 2022 and beyond. Upon successful conclusion of these efforts, the company expects to announce a new timetable for production and delivery of the FF 91. No assurance is given that these efforts will conclude successfully.”

A detailed breakdown of the financing plans and amendment to production timelines are available in the company's latest 8-K filing.

Shares rose 39.5% in the first 30 minutes of trading on Monday.

Read more on the boardroom battle between FF Top and company management.