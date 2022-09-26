Cruise line stocks were near the top of the list of gainers in the S&P 500 Index as investors digested surging interest rates and wild foreign currency swings.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) rose 4.36% in early trading on Monday, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) gained 4.30% and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) was up 3.45%.

Sentiment on cruise line stocks may be getting a boost from Macau, where regulators signaled an e-visa for mainland travelers and tour groups will soon be allowed again to visit the gambling hub. That development is seen by some analysts as supportive of the global travel industry as a whole.

The sector will be on high alert later in the week when Carnival Corporation (CCL) holds a conference call with analysts to provide a business update.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating has been slowly warming up to CCL with a move to a Hold rating from Sell earlier in the month.