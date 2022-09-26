DICK'S Sporting Goods hiring up to 9K seasonal associates for the 2022 holiday season
Sep. 26, 2022 10:08 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has announced that it will hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates for the 2022 holiday season.
- DICK'S fifth-annual "National Signing Day" on Sept. 28 kicks off holiday recruiting efforts for positions at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Public Lands, Field & Stream and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.
- DICK'S is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service and working with the leading sports and outdoor brands.
- Interested applicants should first apply online at dicks.com/jobs and then visit their local store or distribution center on National Signing Day to be interviewed and meet the team.
Comments