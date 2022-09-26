U.S. starts criminal probe of PG&E's role in year's biggest California wildfire

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) disclosed Monday that the U.S. Forest Service has launched a criminal investigation into the company's potential role in starting the Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year.

The USFS also removed and took possession of one of PG&E's (PCG) transmission poles and attached equipment from the site in Placer County where the fire started.

The utility had notified regulators of a power line failure around the time the fire reportedly started on September 6.

According to the USFS, the Mosquito Fire has consumed 76,781 acres, destroyed 78 structures, damaged 13 structures and was 60% contained; no known injuries or fatalities have occurred in connection with the fire.

Despite the news, PG&E (PCG) shares +3.8% in early Monday trading after the company was added to the S&P 500 index.

