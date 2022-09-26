Ford Motor sets up intelligent EV-dedicated entity in China
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) starts off operation of its newly established subsidiary called Ford Electric Mach Technologies or FMeT in China dedicated to boost its localised electrification strategy, the U.S. automaker posted Monday on its WeChat account.
- The operating entity is focused on the research/development and operation of intelligent electric vehicles in China. That marks the first independent intelligent EV-dedicated entity in the country that is founded by a foreign automobile brand.
- As per the media report, the integrated R&D system will be established which will include electrification center, a digital experience center for advanced cockpit and mobile connectivity solutions, and an advanced driver assistance center for road and traffic data partnerships and deployment of Ford's BlueCruise active driver assistance system in China.
- Ford has an exclusive direct sales network for premium EVs called Ford Select, which currently has 106 sales outlets in 43 cities in China.
- By the end of this year, Ford will open Ford Select's first flagship store in Shanghai, it said.
- The selling pressure on shares of Ford Motor (F) picked up last week after the automaker said it expects to have 40K to 45K "vehicles on wheels" at the end of Q3 that are lacking parts that are currently in short supply with full-year guidance seen at risk.
