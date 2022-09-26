PBOC boosts risk reserve on forward forex sales in effort to support yuan
Sep. 26, 2022 10:22 AM ETSPDR S&P China ETF (GXC), MCHI, CYBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The People's Bank of China raised its risk reserve rate for forward foreign exchange sales to 20% from zero, in a move that will make it more expensive to bet against the Chinese yuan.
- Nevertheless, the onshore yuan ended domestic trading on Monday at 7.1464 per U.S. dollar, its weakest close since May 28, 2020. The greenback has maintained exceptional strength against major currencies as the Federal Reserve aggressively ratchets up interest rates, making U.S. investments more attractive than other parts of the world.
- The Chinese central bank's official daily midpoint limits the onshore yuan to a range of 2% above or below, Reuters reported, and Monday's guidance maintained the range to 6.8892-7.1704.
- The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan ETF (NYSEARCA:CYB) has slipped 0.4% in Monday morning trading. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) has gained 1.5%. and the SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) has climbed 1.1%.
- Earlier this month, China's foreign exchange stockpile fell to its lowest since 2018 as the U.S. dollar strengthened
