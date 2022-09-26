Mister Car Wash stock moves higher ahead of index inclusion
Sep. 26, 2022 10:27 AM ETMister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) stock surged over 12% higher on Monday ahead of its inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.
The Tucson, Arizona-based conveyorized car wash services provider is due to join the index on October 3. The company will replace ExlService Holdings, which is due to join the S&P MidCap 400.
Despite the 12.17% jump on Monday, shares remain about 50% lower from their starting point in 2022 and well below its 52-week peak of $19.82.
SeekingAlpha Quant ratings retain a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock.
