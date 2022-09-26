Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) stock surged over 12% higher on Monday ahead of its inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.

The Tucson, Arizona-based conveyorized car wash services provider is due to join the index on October 3. The company will replace ExlService Holdings, which is due to join the S&P MidCap 400.

Despite the 12.17% jump on Monday, shares remain about 50% lower from their starting point in 2022 and well below its 52-week peak of $19.82.

SeekingAlpha Quant ratings retain a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock.