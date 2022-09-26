SIGA gets ~$16M in orders for monkeypox antiviral in August and early September

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) on Monday said it had got about $16M in international orders for its antiviral Tpoxx in Aug. and early Sept. in connection with the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

SIGA said it got approximately $10M in orders from the European Commission and $6M from two countries in the Asia Pacific region, one of which was a new customer.

The company had now got a total of about $76M of international orders this year for Tpoxx from 12 international customers, with at least $65M of the orders expected to be delivered in 2022.

The current monkeypox outbreak has seen more than 65K cases reported globally, with about 20K in Europe and 25K in the U.S.

However, the number of weekly reported new cases have been falling, with the figure decreasing by 11.9% in the week of Sept. 19-25, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the past seven days, of the 105 countries which have reported cases, 23 of them saw an increase in the weekly number of cases, the WHO added.

"Procurement of TPOXX by the European Commission and by individual countries represent important steps in addressing the near-term risks of the monkeypox outbreak," SIGA CEO Phil Gomez said in Monday's statement.

SIGA stock +2.8% to $10.57 in morning trading.