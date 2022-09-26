NASA on Monday said it will put the Artemis rocket back inside its hangar as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida. Officials on Saturday had delayed the launch because of concerns about the weather, but held off on deciding to move the rocket until today.

"The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system," NASA said in a blog post. "The time of first motion also is based on the best predicted conditions for rollback to meet weather criteria for the move."

The launch had been delayed several times in the past few weeks because of difficulties with filling its tanks with liquid hydrogen fuel.

The unmanned launch will be the first of NASA's Artemis missions that seek to bring astronauts back to the moon for the first time since 1972. The goal is to establish a presence there before sending people to Mars.

The launch also will be the first flight of Space Launch System (SLS), a 322-foot-tall rocket, and the Orion spacecraft that will carry a human crew in future lunar missions.

Boeing (NYSE:BA), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) worked together to build parts of the SLS rocket. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) oversaw the development of Orion.

The European Space Agency, Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) and the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed and Boeing, also participated in building the spacecraft.