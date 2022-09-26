Arcutis sees positive top-line results from roflumilast in scalp and body psoriasis

Sep. 26, 2022 10:53 AM ETArcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) said that top-line phase 3 results for roflumilast foam in scalp and body psoriasis met their co-primary endpoints.
  • Results showed that at week 8, 67.3% of patients treated with roflumilast, a once-daily, non-steroidal topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor, achieved S-IGA Success compared to 28.1% of those treated with a matching vehicle foam. For B-IGA success, the figures were, respectively, 46.5% and 20.8%.
  • Roflumilast also led to statistically significant improvements in secondary endpoints, including scalp itch and overall itch at week 8.
  • Arcutis (ARQT) previously said it planned to submit an NDA for roflumilast in Q1 2023.
