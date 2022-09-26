Atlas Air signs ACMI deal with MSC Mediterranean Shipping

Sep. 26, 2022 10:54 AM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Atlas Air Worldwide's (NASDAQ:AAWW) subsidiary has entered into a long-term agreement with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.
  • Under the terms of the aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance agreement, Atlas Air (AAWW) will operate all four of its new Boeing 777-200 freighters on a global basis for MSC. The order of these four aircraft was announced in Jan 2022.
  • The fleet will enable MSC to expand its reach and capacity for its customers, with the first delivery being taken in fourth quarter of 2022.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.