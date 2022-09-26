Atlas Air signs ACMI deal with MSC Mediterranean Shipping
Sep. 26, 2022 10:54 AM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Atlas Air Worldwide's (NASDAQ:AAWW) subsidiary has entered into a long-term agreement with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.
- Under the terms of the aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance agreement, Atlas Air (AAWW) will operate all four of its new Boeing 777-200 freighters on a global basis for MSC. The order of these four aircraft was announced in Jan 2022.
- The fleet will enable MSC to expand its reach and capacity for its customers, with the first delivery being taken in fourth quarter of 2022.
