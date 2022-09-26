Kaixin Auto Holdings to acquire EV producer Morning Star in all-stock deal
Sep. 26, 2022 11:09 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) announced Monday it has signed a binding agreement to acquire Wuxi Morning Star Technology in all-stock deal.
- Morning Star manufactures and operates the POCCO EVs business under which the company produces MeiMei and DuoDuo brands of mini electric passenger vehicles. The total sales volume has exceeded 40,000 units since its start of operations in June 2021.
- The Chinese car dealership company Kaixin told it will issue new share in the purchase consideration of Morning Star and will make it a wholly owned subsidiary. However, financial terms were not disclosed.
- The companies expect to sign definitive acquisition agreement by the end of October 2022, with closing of the transaction expected by the end of this year.
Comments