Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) +6.7% in Monday's trading after Bank of America upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $73 price target, saying the degree of earnings momentum is underappreciated by the market.

BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith said Ameresco's (AMRC) Projects business in particular stands out with a growing pipeline as well as ongoing expansion of the average project size.

With an expected acceleration in EPC work from the Inflation Reduction Act, Dumoulin-Smith sees Ameresco (AMRC) as among the first companies to benefit from upward earnings revisions in the 2023-24 period - unique compared with other beneficiaries of the legislation as the company's revenues are recognized on a percentage-of-completion basis.

Dumoulin-Smith also sees potential for IRA upside at Ameresco's (AMRC) renewable natural gas business, as landfill RNG facilities can qualify for the investment tax credit in the event of landfill ownership.

The analyst raised estimates for FY 2023 EBITDA to $233M on higher Projects revenue and for 2024 EBITDA to $313M, both ~4% above guidance.

Ameresco (AMRC) recently reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.62/share on revenues of $577M.