UBS Puerto Rico bond funds' shareholder urges board changes
Sep. 26, 2022 11:40 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ocean Capital LLC, a shareholder in a number of Puerto Rico closed-end bond funds that are managed or co-managed by an affiliate of UBS Financial Services of Puerto Rico (NYSE:UBS), has urged the funds' shareholders to vote for its slate of six nominees for the UBS Funds' boards.
- Ocean Capital contends that the company has used at least $4M of shareholders' capital to obstruct efforts by Ocean and others to change the funds' boards.
- In 2015, UBS (UBS) backed away from the Puerto Rico bond funds, warning that clients could no longer use them as collateral.
