Fennec Pharma sheds 10% after announcing Pedmark list price
Sep. 26, 2022 11:57 AM ETFennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC), FRX:CABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) dropped ~10% on Monday morning after the biotech disclosed the list price of its recently FDA-approved ear toxicity medication Pedmark in Colorado.
- Last week, the FDA approved Pedmark, also known as sodium thiosulfate, as a treatment for platinum chemotherapy-induced ototoxicity in children.
- The pricing information sent to Colorado prescribers based on Sep. 20 data indicates $11,417.09 as the wholesale acquisition cost for a single treatment vial.
- Wedbush, which previously projected the cost at $8,000 per vial, has used the amount as a reference in its model to adjust the financial forecast.
- The update has led the analysts led by David Nierengarten to raise the FENC price target to a Street high of $19 from $11 per share.
- In a separate announcement, the company disclosed Monday the closing of a $20M investment from Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management in the form of senior secured promissory notes.
- In line with a previously announced agreement, the funding was subject to certain conditions, including the FDA approval of Pedmark.
