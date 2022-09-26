Cerevel overweight at Wells Fargo due to candidates with blockbuster potential
Sep. 26, 2022 12:16 PM ETCerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo has initiated Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:CERE) with an overweight rating on the potential of its neuroscience pipeline.
- The firm has a $38 price target (~45% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Mohit Bansal said while much of the focus on the company has been on emraclidine for schizophrenia -- which he said could have sales of at least $2B -- other pipeline assets have promise.
- He cited darigabat, currently in phase 2 for epilepsy, as potentially accounting for up to $6/share in upside. The asset is also in phase 1 for anxiety.
- Bansal is less optimistic on tavapadon, currently in phase 3 for Parkinson's disease, but added there may be potential for it in early Parkinson's.
- He noted that given a recent surge in M&A activity, its partnership with Pfizer (PFE), and the promise of emraclidine also make Cerevel (CERE) a potential M&A target. Cerevel was spun off from Pfizer (PFE) in 2018.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Cerevel (CERE) as a strong sell.
