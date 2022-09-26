MasTec extends IEA exchange offer deadline after bondholder pressure

Sep. 26, 2022

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) -1.5% in Monday's trading after it extended the deadline for its consent solicitation and exchange offer on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives' (NASDAQ:IEA) outstanding bonds to October 14.

MasTec (MTZ) has extended the deadline following bondholder complaints regarding the offer, as the company seeks to close its acquisition of IEA in October.

A bondholder group representing ~70% of outstanding IEA notes has formed to push back against the exchange offer, arguing that a change of control clause in the notes should have been triggered by the acquisition, Bloomberg previously reported.

In July, MasTec (MTZ) agreed to buy IEA in a cash and stock deal valued at ~$1.1B.

