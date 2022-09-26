Charlotte's Web enters distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's
Sep. 26, 2022 12:26 PM ETCharlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF), CWEB:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the world's premier distributor of wine and spirits.
- Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network.
- This distribution agreement brings together America's leading CBD brand with America's leading wine and spirits beverage distribution company.
- "Adding Charlotte's Web enables us to bring an expanded portfolio of innovative products to our retail customers and continue to grow the exciting CBD category." said Kariff Rhooms, Vice President, New Ventures, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.
- CWBHF is +5.08% to $0.41.
Comments