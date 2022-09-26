Coty expands partnership with Cruelty Free International
Sep. 26, 2022 12:30 PM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) stated Monday it has extend its partnership with Cruelty Free International, the global organisation working to end animal testing.
- The New York-based beauty company brands Rimmel, Manhattan, and Risqué are now approved under the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme, joining Coty brand, COVERGIRL, which was approved in 2018.
- Cruelty Free International’s Leaping Bunny Programme is the globally recognisable gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics, personal care, household, and cleaning products with requirements that go above and beyond legal requirements restricting animal testing.
