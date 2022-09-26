Generac (NYSE:GNRC) +2.4% following news it has entered the portable battery market with its new GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations, "unlocking battery power virtually anytime, anyplace."

The Portable Power Stations products can power a wide range of electronics, such as phones, refrigerators, sump pumps, laptops, power tools and more, and provide convenient power access with integrated AC and 12V DC outlets, USB ports and a 15W wireless charging pad, the company said, adding that the products offer versatile recharging options, including the ability to support input from wall outlets, solar, car or generator.

Generac (GNRC) shares also may be rising as Hurricane Ian strengthens rapidly and looks poised to hit the west coast of Florida later this week, perhaps sparking increased demand for generators.

Generac (GNRC) shares are "fundamentally sound and undervalued, trading near support, making it a good buy," InvestOhTrader writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.