Bally Sports+ regional streaming service launches, adds Roku platform
Sep. 26, 2022 12:58 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI), ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group's (NASDAQ:SBGI) Bally Sports+ streaming service entered wide availability Monday, launching across all 19 of the company's regional sports network brands.
- And it's expanded distribution with availability on leading streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).
- Roku users can download the Bally Sports app, subscribe to the service and stream games and programming all through Roku's platform, the companies say.
- “Roku shares our same passion for delivering live, local sports to fans across the country on a nightly basis," says Bally's Michael Schneider. "They have been fantastic partners in servicing our pay TV viewers and we look forward to growing our partnership with the addition of our direct-to-consumer offering.”
- The Bally Sports networks are the former Fox regional sports nets, divested to Sinclair Broadcast Group as part of Disney's acquisition of Fox's media assets. With the division struggling, major sports leagues are reportedly exploring a buyout of the networks.
