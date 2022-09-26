Assurant and T-Mobile enter a multi-year agreement for device protection solutions

Sep. 26, 2022 1:45 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ), TMUSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Serviceman is repairing a damaged mobile phone.

Avalon_Studio/iStock via Getty Images

  •  Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced a multiyear extension of its long-standing partnership with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) to continue providing comprehensive mobile device protection solutions.
  • Over the last ten years, the two companies have leveraged innovation and agility to enhance the device ownership experience for customers.
  • Starting in October, T-Mobile’s device repair program will be offered at company’s nationwide network of nearly 500 Cell Phone Repair.
  • Company expects the impact of these changes, including costs to support the transition from the current in-store setup to CPR locations, to be neutral to operating results in 2022.

