Assurant and T-Mobile enter a multi-year agreement for device protection solutions
Sep. 26, 2022 1:45 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ), TMUSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced a multiyear extension of its long-standing partnership with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) to continue providing comprehensive mobile device protection solutions.
- Over the last ten years, the two companies have leveraged innovation and agility to enhance the device ownership experience for customers.
- Starting in October, T-Mobile’s device repair program will be offered at company’s nationwide network of nearly 500 Cell Phone Repair.
- Company expects the impact of these changes, including costs to support the transition from the current in-store setup to CPR locations, to be neutral to operating results in 2022.
