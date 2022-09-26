BlackBerry Q2 earnings preview: What to expect?

Sep. 26, 2022 1:49 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Blackberry headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th, after market close.

BlackBerry posted better-than-expected Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, with IoT revenue up 19% Y/Y and cybersecurity revenue rising 6%. The firm recorded an ARR of $334M.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.8M (-5.3% Y/Y).

SA currently has a quant rating of Sell on BlackBerry (BB), the same as Wall Street analysts, while SA authors rate the stock as a Hold.

Stock performance has trailed significantly behind the benchmark S&P 500 over the past year, with price returns dropping over -50%.

Baird most recently started coverage on the software company on a positive note, noting that BlackBerry IVY, its cloud-connected platform, "could be the start of something big."

SA contributor Dilantha De Silva noted confidence that BlackBerry (BB) will be able to meet its target of 20% annual growth in IoT revenue through 2027, on the strength of its partnerships with leading automakers and expansion into the global medical device market.

Over the last 2 years, BB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

