UnitedHealth, Centene and Molina win Medicaid contracts in Nebraska

Sep. 26, 2022 2:04 PM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)CNC, MOHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Folder with paper text MEDICAID , on a table with a stethoscope and medical masks, medical concept.

Iryna Drozd

  • The Department of Health and Human Services in Nebraska has selected UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Centene Corporation (CNC), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to administer the state's Medicaid program known as Heritage Health.
  • The five-year contracts include options for two one-year renewals.
  • The state government said that Nebraska Medicaid will work with the selected bidders to ensure a smooth transition happens on Jan. 01, 2024.
  • CNC subsidiary Nebraska Total Care has been awarded a contract to manage the state's Medicaid Program, the company announced Monday.
  • "We are honored to continue our partnership with the state to build a robust Medicaid program that delivers best-in-class solutions to the diverse needs of our members," noted Jeff Stafford, chief executive of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska, the UNH unit that won the contract.
  • Molina (MOH) was awarded new Medicare contracts in Iowa and California in recent weeks.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.