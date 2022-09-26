UnitedHealth, Centene and Molina win Medicaid contracts in Nebraska
- The Department of Health and Human Services in Nebraska has selected UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Centene Corporation (CNC), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to administer the state's Medicaid program known as Heritage Health.
- The five-year contracts include options for two one-year renewals.
- The state government said that Nebraska Medicaid will work with the selected bidders to ensure a smooth transition happens on Jan. 01, 2024.
- CNC subsidiary Nebraska Total Care has been awarded a contract to manage the state's Medicaid Program, the company announced Monday.
- "We are honored to continue our partnership with the state to build a robust Medicaid program that delivers best-in-class solutions to the diverse needs of our members," noted Jeff Stafford, chief executive of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska, the UNH unit that won the contract.
- Molina (MOH) was awarded new Medicare contracts in Iowa and California in recent weeks.
