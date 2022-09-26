Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) dropped to a new all-time low after the company announced the departure of its chief marketing officer.

Chief Marketing Officer Dara Treseder is leaving Peloton for Autodesk just as the company is beginning to promote the new Peloton Row product. The long-awaited rowing machine can be used as a standalone workout or as a complement to other Peloton classes.

Shares of PTON were down 3.17% at 2:10 p.m. on Monday. Earlier in the session, Peloton was swapping hands as low as $8.06 per share to mark a 92% drop from the 52-week high.

Peloton's reduced market cap of $2.85B has led to some renewed M&A chatter on the company, although there has been nothing substantial on that front in terms of confirmed deal talks.

