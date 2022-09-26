American acquisition merger target RMC gets rights for environmental business

Sep. 26, 2022 1:56 PM ETAmerican Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (AMAO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) merger target company, Royalty Management has acquired the rights to operate an environmental services business located in Noblesville, Indiana.
  • The business will utilize leased property for clean fill material storage generated from residential and commercial construction.
  • The revenue and cash flow generated from this activity will be done through its newly created subsidiary, RMC Environmental Services.
  • "We are excited to work to optimize the value of the opportunity while also ensuring that we maximize the environmental protections and procedures that we utilize across our entire company." said Tom Sauve, CEO of Royalty Management.

