Chinese demand for raw materials may carry miners, Jefferies says

Sep. 26, 2022 2:25 PM ETFCX, BHP, AA, RIO, GLCNFBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor3 Comments

Arizona Coppermine

ArnoMassee/iStock via Getty Images

A recovery in Chinese demand for raw materials may help mining companies to get through a slump in the United States and Europe, analysts at Jefferies said. A key question will be how much China’s stimulus measures support the price of industrial metals such as copper.

“We are cautiously optimistic regarding a gradual recovery in Chinese demand, but there is not enough evidence to have strong conviction in this view,” Christopher LaFemina, analyst at Jefferies said in a Sept. 21 report. “We expect the picture to become clearer over the next few months.”

Key developments to watch include the National Congress of the Chinese Community Party on Oct. 16-22, the twice-a-decade gathering to select party leadership and set strategic goals for at least the next five years.

Investors also are looking for any changes to China’s pandemic restrictions. The country’s lockdowns and border controls this year were blamed for holding back economic growth.

“We expect commodity prices to trough in 4Q and remain relatively low through 1H23, with a recovery back-half-weighted next year,” according to Jefferies. “Mining shares are likely to temporarily go lower in the near-term, but we would dollar-cost-average in on this weakness.”

Rio Tinto Group (RIO), BHP Group (BHP) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) are “best for now,” while Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), First Quantum (FM:CA) Alcoa (AA) are “best for the long term,” the report said.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.