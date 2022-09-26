A recovery in Chinese demand for raw materials may help mining companies to get through a slump in the United States and Europe, analysts at Jefferies said. A key question will be how much China’s stimulus measures support the price of industrial metals such as copper.

“We are cautiously optimistic regarding a gradual recovery in Chinese demand, but there is not enough evidence to have strong conviction in this view,” Christopher LaFemina, analyst at Jefferies said in a Sept. 21 report. “We expect the picture to become clearer over the next few months.”

Key developments to watch include the National Congress of the Chinese Community Party on Oct. 16-22, the twice-a-decade gathering to select party leadership and set strategic goals for at least the next five years.

Investors also are looking for any changes to China’s pandemic restrictions. The country’s lockdowns and border controls this year were blamed for holding back economic growth.

“We expect commodity prices to trough in 4Q and remain relatively low through 1H23, with a recovery back-half-weighted next year,” according to Jefferies. “Mining shares are likely to temporarily go lower in the near-term, but we would dollar-cost-average in on this weakness.”

Rio Tinto Group (RIO), BHP Group (BHP) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) are “best for now,” while Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), First Quantum (FM:CA) Alcoa (AA) are “best for the long term,” the report said.