Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and platform Truth Social public, has changed its listed address to a post office box at a UPS store in Coconut Grove, Florida.

The new address was listed in some of DWAC's most recent regulatory filings. The address, 3109 Grand Ave., #450, Miami, FL 33133, is listed between an Italian restaurant and a nail salon, according to a Google image search. A person who answered the phone at the UPS store declined to say if #450 was a PO box office at the store.

The address change comes as DWAC late Friday disclosed that it has received termination notices from PIPE investors representing $138.5 million of the $1 billion PIPE investment disclosed in December. The investors gave the notices between Monday and Friday, according to an 8-K filing.

DWAC's original address was listed as 78 SW 7th Street Miami, FL 33130, which is an address for a WeWork office in the Brickell business district of Miami, according to the Financial Times, who first reported on the PO box story. It's not clear if DWAC still rents the space at the WeWork office.

DWAC didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's email request for comment.

The address change also follows an FT report from earlier this month that DWAC is said to have failed to pay a proxy soliciting to get shareholders to vote to approve the SPAC's combination with Trump Media & Technology Group. DWAC earlier this month disclosed it hired proxy solicitor Alliance Advisors, which it agreed to pay a fee of $10,000, according to a regulatory filing.

The PIPE termination notices come as DWAC has struggled to get the necessary 65% of shareholders needed to approve the combination with Trump's media company and has adjourned a holder vote until Oct. 10 as it attempts to gain more votes.

